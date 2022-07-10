Sevilla CF announces signing, in principle, of Brazilian defender Marcao from Galatasaray

By Chris King • 10 July 2022 • 4:48

Image of Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. Credit: Wikipedia - By Miguelazo84 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=74975644

Galatasaray’s Brazilian defender Marcao is being lined up to sign for Sevilla CF, pending his passing a medical.

Sevilla CF has announced the signing, in principle, of the 26-year-old Brazilian central defender, Marcao, from Turkish giants Galatasaray. His move was reported by diariodesevilla.es this Friday, July 8.

As reported on the club’s official English-speaking Twitter profile @SevillaFC_ENG, Marcos do Nascimento Teixeira, will join Sevilla once he has successfully passed a medical. As soon as he is passed fit, the Brazilian will sign a contract until 2027, and then fly to join his new teammates in Seoul on their pre-season tour of South Korea.

We have an agreement in principle with @Galatasaray for the signing of Marcão! 🤝 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 8, 2022

Marcao becomes Sevilla’s first signing for the 2022/23 season, coming in as a replacement for central defender Diego Carlos. He will cost an initial fixed outlay of €12 million, plus add-ons.

Born in Londrina, in the state of Parana, Marcao started his career at Atletico Paranaense. After a short spell on loan to Avai – with whom he made his professional debut – he returned to his home club to play five games, scoring one goal in the Paranaense Championship.

Portuguese club River Ave took him on loan for the 2017/18 season. In the NOS League, he played regular first-team games, racking up 20 appearances, again scoring one time.

In the summer of 2018, Marcao was transferred to GD Chaves, also in the Portuguese top flight. He clocked up half a season of 24 matches, scoring three goals in the process, before Galatasaray made a move for him in the winter transfer window.

He made another 15 league appearances for the Turks in the second half of that season, along with four in the Turkish Cup and two in the UEFA Europa League. In his first season with Galatasaray, he achieved a league and cup double.

The 2019/20 season was interrupted by the pandemic between March and June, but the defender played 28 league games and four cup games. He also made his debut in the UEFA Champions League, progressing to become one of the most used players in the Istanbul team, completing 26 league games and one in the cup.

Here's how our first day of training in Seoul went! 🏋️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BxnyrJNNqA — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 9, 2022

