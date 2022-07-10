By Anna Ellis • 10 July 2022 • 13:58

South African mass murder as gunmen open fire in bar. Image: Kittyfly/Shutterstock.com

In South Africa’s Johannesburg, a mass shooting has killed 15 people and left others in critical condition.

Police say they are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 10.

Indications are that a group of people opened fire according to the New York Post.

Lieutenant General, Elias Mawela, leading the investigation confirmed that: “The primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours.”

“All of a sudden they heard some gunshots, that is when people tried to run out of the tavern.”

“We don’t have the full details at the moment of what is the motive, and why they were targeting these people,” he added.

“You can see that a high calibre firearm was used and it was shooting randomly, you can see that every one of those people was struggling to get out of the tavern.”

Elias Mawela confirmed that: “The area where the shooting took place was very dark, making it harder to find people who could identify the suspects.”

In a separate incident in Sweetwaters in South Africa, four people were shot dead by a gunman on Saturday, July 9.

Police confirmed that two men entered the tavern and randomly opened fire killing two people on the scene while two others were confirmed dead at the hospital.