By Anna Ellis • 10 July 2022 • 14:58

Tributes paid to former footballer after sudden death aged just 35. Image: Ross County Football Club Twitter

Tributes have been paid to Scottish midfielder Adam Strachan after he was found dead aged 35 on Saturday, July 9.

Adam started his senior career at Partick Thistle Football Club in 2004. The Club was quick to post on Twitter saying: “Everyone at Partick Thistle Football Club is greatly saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Adam Strachan, at the age of 35.”

“The thoughts of everyone connected with Partick Thistle FC are with Adam and his family at this dreadfully sad time.”

Clyde Football Club posted: “All at Clyde were saddened to learn of the passing of former Clyde captain Adam Strachan yesterday, aged just 35.”

“Adam joined The Bully Wee in 2010 and scored a total of 7 goals in 35 appearances.”

“The thoughts and condolences are with Adam’s family and friends at this time.”

One fan added: “Sad to hear the news of Adam Strachan passing away at such a young age. A hugely talented footballer I loved watching at Thistle and someone who was very open about his flaws the couple of times I chatted to him.”

“Thoughts go out to his young family.”

Another fan tweeted: “Terrible to hear about Adam Strachan.”

“Adam was a genuinely nice boy and to the outside world he never had troubles but I can tell you he was a great teammate and a top player.”

“Cut you to the bone in a second but was all done in good spirit. Devastated for his family.”

