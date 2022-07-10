Tributes paid to former footballer after sudden death aged just 35

Clyde Football Club posted: “All at Clyde were saddened to learn of the passing of former Clyde captain Adam Strachan yesterday, aged just 35.”

All at Clyde were saddened to learn of the passing of former Clyde captain Adam Strachan yesterday, aged just 35 Adam joined The Bully Wee in 2010 and scored a total of 7 goals in 35 appearances The thoughts and condolences are with Adam’s family and friends at this time pic.twitter.com/p4pCm5CNCA — Clyde FC (@ClydeFC) July 10, 2022

Sad to hear the news of Adam Strachan passing away at such a young age. A hugely talented footballer I loved watching at Thistle and someone who was very open about his flaws the couple of times I chatted to him. Thoughts go out to his young family. — Ray Bradshaw (@comedyray) July 9, 2022

Adam was a genuinely nice boy and to the outside world he never had troubles to seek but I can tell you he was a great team mate and a top player. Cut you to the bone in a second but was all done in good spirit. Devestated for his family x — Christopher Strain (@Chrisstrainjnr) July 9, 2022

