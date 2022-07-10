Shock as 4chan apparently cracks Hunter Biden’s phone password and leaks everything Close
Trending:

Tributes pour in for veteran ‘class act’ TV presenter who has died aged 94

By Chris King • 10 July 2022 • 20:20

Tributes pour in for veteran 'class act' TV presenter who has died aged 94

Veteran TV presenter Michael Barratt, best remembered for ‘Nationwide’, has passed away at the age of 94.

Michael Barratt, probably best remembered for his stint presenting the ‘Nationwide’ programme, is confirmed to have passed away this morning, Sunday, July 10. The veteran TV presenter was 94 years of age.

The death of the Leeds-born broadcaster was announced by his son Olly: “We’re very sad to report that our lovely Dad/Husband/Mike/Michael Barratt died this morning. He was 94. He spent his final days being cared for at the wonderful Thames Hospice in Berkshire, surrounded by his family. A life lived to the full’.

A JustGiving page has also been set up to raise money for Thames Hospice in Michael’s memory.

Running on the BBC during weekdays from 1969 until 1983, Nationwide was a popular current affairs show, blessed by a plethora of future big-name TV personalities. These included Esther Rantzen, Bob Langley, Martin Young, and Sue Cook. Michael Barrett was there from the start.

Michael had spells presenting Songs Of Praise, and was chairman of Gardeners’ Question Time, on BBC Radio 4. He was also a renowned author, having several books published.

Among those paying their final respects to Michael was TV personality, Lorraine Kelly. Taking to Twitter, the ITV star posted a tribute to him @reallorraine that read: ‘Sad to hear of the death of your dad. Class act’. 

 

Chris Cook, the BBC’s creative news director, also tweeted @chrisckmedia:

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading