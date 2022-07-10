By Chris King • 10 July 2022 • 20:20

Tributes pour in for veteran 'class act' TV presenter who has died aged 94

Veteran TV presenter Michael Barratt, best remembered for ‘Nationwide’, has passed away at the age of 94.

Michael Barratt, probably best remembered for his stint presenting the ‘Nationwide’ programme, is confirmed to have passed away this morning, Sunday, July 10. The veteran TV presenter was 94 years of age.

The death of the Leeds-born broadcaster was announced by his son Olly: “We’re very sad to report that our lovely Dad/Husband/Mike/Michael Barratt died this morning. He was 94. He spent his final days being cared for at the wonderful Thames Hospice in Berkshire, surrounded by his family. A life lived to the full’.

A JustGiving page has also been set up to raise money for Thames Hospice in Michael’s memory.

Running on the BBC during weekdays from 1969 until 1983, Nationwide was a popular current affairs show, blessed by a plethora of future big-name TV personalities. These included Esther Rantzen, Bob Langley, Martin Young, and Sue Cook. Michael Barrett was there from the start.

Michael had spells presenting Songs Of Praise, and was chairman of Gardeners’ Question Time, on BBC Radio 4. He was also a renowned author, having several books published.

Among those paying their final respects to Michael was TV personality, Lorraine Kelly. Taking to Twitter, the ITV star posted a tribute to him @reallorraine that read: ‘Sad to hear of the death of your dad. Class act’.

Chris Cook, the BBC’s creative news director, also tweeted @chrisckmedia:

