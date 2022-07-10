Trump’s tirade against trans athletes

By Annie Dabb • 10 July 2022 • 13:26

Image - Donald Trump: Evan El-Amin/shutterstock.com

On Saturday July 9th, ex US President Donald Trump continued his push to “keep men out of women’s sports” in his tirade against trans athletes. He expressed the belief that trans women who were born as biological men should not be allowed to participate in women’s sports.

Delivering his speech in Anchorage in Alaska in support of Governor Mike Dunleavy, Kelly Tshibaka, a US senate candidate and Sarah Palin, a US Congress candidate, Trump referred to a swimming event in which a “person with a man’s body” had competed and won to back up his argument. He employed a similar example from weightlifting, in which a competitor with a “male body” broke records in a women’s competition, as reported by opindia.com

Trump suggested that by allowing trans-women who were born male to participate in women’s sports, biologically female athletes and women were demeaned, and that “it should not be allowed”. He took the burden of talking about it onto his own shoulders because other “people do not like to talk about it. People think it is politically incorrect, I don’t. Somebody has to do it.”

During another rally in Mendon, Illinois on 26th June, Trump extended his views on what he thinks is politically correct to “critical race theory”, demanding that Americans should “get critical race theory out of our schools, out of our military, and out of every part of our federal, state and local governments”.

At a rally in Texas back in February, Trump also promised that if he got reelected he would keep men out of women’s sports.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.