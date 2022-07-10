TV personality’s heartbreak as new-born baby dies

Lauren posted: “👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister.”

“Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth to for my angel to be taken from me 👼 there was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy.”

“I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.”

“I am broken 💔 I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔”

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl, Larose, she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive.”

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live every day with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day.”

“My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔”

