Heartbreak as award-winning Ukrainian dancer Daria Kudel, 20, dies in Kryvyi Rih. Image: Instagram __dashkakr___

DARIA Kudel, a competitive dancer from Ukraine, was reportedly killed by a Russian missile that hit her home in Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine.

Daria Kudel was reportedly hit by shrapnel in her liver and heart, and despite being rushed to the hospital on Saturday, July 9, doctors were unable to save her life.

Her father was wounded and remains in hospital.

The news was reported by the National University of Odesa Law Academy of which she was a student.

“She was a responsible, clever and ambitious girl, she took an active part in her student life, and she loved sports,” a Facebook post read.

“On behalf of the entire academy, we express sincere condolences to the family. We share your grief, we mourn with you.”

Further tributes flooded social media on Sunday, July 10 after reports of the 20-year-old’s death broke.

One person wrote: “Heartbreaking. A 20-year-old winner of numerous competitions in sports dancing Daria Kudel was killed by a Russian missile that hit her home in Kryvyi Rih. RIP.”

“Extremely sad and heart breaking 😞 May God bless Daria Kudel’s soul. My prayers to her parents and family. God please make this war end and never let us forget the names of the fallen…” another wrote.

One person said: “RIP, Daria Kudel!”

The death of the young Ukrainian comes weeks after Natalia Frauscher, a Ukrainian woman who had been living in Innsbruck, Austria before returning to help Ukraine in the war, was killed in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Friday, July 1.

Hospital nurse Natalia Frauscher died aged 47 when a bus carrying hospital workers collided with a military KrAZ.

