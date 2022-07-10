By Annie Dabb • 10 July 2022 • 11:47

Image - Alina Kabaeva: Vasily Smirnov/shutterstock.com

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is to be a father again at 69 years old as 39 year old lover Alina Kabaeva announces that she’s pregnant, as reported by mirror.co.uk

Ex-gymnast Kabaeva, who has already given birth to two of Putin’s children, is pregnant again with Putin’s ‘war baby’, as reported by mirror.co.uk. The gender has been revealed as a baby girl, according to the General SVR Telegram channel, updated by Kremlin insiders.

Kabaeva is one of the most decorated gymnasts in rhythmic gymnastic history, with 2 Olympic medals, 14 World Championship medals, and 21 European Championship medals.

It is uncertain how many children the Russian president has fathered so far, but the same reports have said that although Putin is to be a father again, he has complained that he has “enough children as it is, and had enough daughters long ago.”

Amongst Putin’s children are his daughter Maria Vorotsova (also referred to as Maria Faassen) a 37 year old scientist specialising in pediatric endocrinology. She is the oldest of Putin’s children. The Russian president is also father to Katerina Tikhonova, 35 years old. She is also a scientist, as well as a former acrobatic dancer and daughter to Putin’s ex-wife Lyudmila.

Previous children Putin is thought to have fathered with Kabaeva include a 7 year old son, born at a VIP clinic in Switzerland in March 2015, and 3 year old twin boys born in Moscow in 2019.

