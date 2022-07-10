Weather forecast for the community of Andalucia on Sunday, July 10

By Chris King • 10 July 2022 • 3:07

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Here is the weather prediction for Sunday, July 10 in Andalucia, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

According to the weather forecast predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Sunday, July 10, Andalucia can expect significantly high temperatures in the interior regions of the community.

The day will start with slightly cloudy or clear skies, with the cloudiness evolving in the Sierra Morena, and eastern mountains as the day progresses.

Intervals of low clouds and mist will be experienced in the Strait area. Temperatures will show little change from those of Saturday, July 9.

Winds will blow predominantly from the east along the Mediterranean coast and in Cadiz province. The rest of Andalucia will experience loose variable winds, tending to be westerly components on the Atlantic coast with the possibility of strong gusts in the Strait.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Andalucia by province are predicted by AEMET to be as follows:

Almeria – 31 and 22; Cadiz – 33 and 25; Cordoba – 42 and 22; Granada – 38 and 20; Huelva – 35 and 22;

Jaen – 39 and 23; Malaga – 27 and 22; Sevilla – 41 and 23.

