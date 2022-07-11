By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 12:03

3.7 hectares of wheat burn after Russian shelling in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

3.7 hectares of wheat have burnt after being hit by Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region, as reported on July 11.

A wheat field in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region, was hit by Russian forces following reports of shelling recorded in Shirokivska, Bereznevatska, Shevchenkivska, Halitsynivska and Pervomayska communities.

Administrative and residential buildings were destroyed.

“On Sunday, nine people were injured in Mykolaiv region. No children were injured. All victims have been taken to medical facilities and are receiving necessary assistance,” said Anna Zamazeeva, head of the Mykolaiv regional council

“As of this morning, there are 317 injured citizens in Mykolayiv hospitals who suffered from the occupants’ attacks. Yesterday 75 of the injured were treated as outpatients,” she stated.

“To all a speedy recovery! Many thanks and respect to our highly professional doctors who selflessly save the lives and health of citizens 24/7,” Anna Zamazeyeva added.

Photos of the shelling of the wheat field in Ukraine by Russian forces were shared on Twitter

“The grain crops in the Mykolaiv region again suffered from Russian missile strikes, – said Anna Zamazeeva, head of the regional council.”

“On the morning of July 10, 3.7 hectares of wheat burned out in the urban-type village of Bereznehovate.”

Another user expressed their anger at the incident by posting angry face emojis.



The news follows similar reports of a huge fire breaking out in a wheat field in Timis, Romania, on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5.

Videos of the huge fire in a wheat field allegedly located in Timis, Romania, began circulating on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Huge fire in a wheat field in Timis, Getaia, Romania,” alongside video footage of the blaze.

Huge fire in a wheat field in Timis, Getaia, Romania.



According to reports by Romanian media, the devastating fire in a wheat field in Timis, saw flames engulf an entire field between Gătaia, Butin and Semlac.

