11 July 2022

Alicante City Council announces extension to beach cleaning operations. Image: AytoAlicante

ALICANTE City Council will extend its beach cleaning operations until mid-October with proposed reinforcements for cleaning coastal areas and tourist areas due to the increased number of people flocking to Alicante already this summer.

UTE Alicante, the company tasked with the clean-up, has reinforced operations with 30 extra workers and 20 vehicles as of the first of July.

The councillor for Street Cleaning and Waste Management, Manuel Villar, said the cleaning crews “will operate on a daily basis and will allow the bathing season to be extended until mid-October to ensure that Alicante residents and tourists can enjoy the beaches and coves.”

Manuel Villar also said that “this operation comes to reinforce the cleaning of beaches and coves whose season starts in Alicante coinciding with the Easter holidays and with the improvements introduced in the cleaning contract, among which is the extension until mid-October the extension of the bathing period.”

“We are making a special effort to have all our beaches in the best possible condition,” he said.

“Our aim is that the people of Alicante and all those who visit us can enjoy our beaches and coves in the best conditions, which every year deserve the blue flag,” Villar said.

