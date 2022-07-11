By Matthew Roscoe • 11 July 2022 • 5:30
Alicante City Council announces extension to beach cleaning operations. Image: AytoAlicante
UTE Alicante, the company tasked with the clean-up, has reinforced operations with 30 extra workers and 20 vehicles as of the first of July.
The councillor for Street Cleaning and Waste Management, Manuel Villar, said the cleaning crews “will operate on a daily basis and will allow the bathing season to be extended until mid-October to ensure that Alicante residents and tourists can enjoy the beaches and coves.”
Manuel Villar also said that “this operation comes to reinforce the cleaning of beaches and coves whose season starts in Alicante coinciding with the Easter holidays and with the improvements introduced in the cleaning contract, among which is the extension until mid-October the extension of the bathing period.”
“We are making a special effort to have all our beaches in the best possible condition,” he said.
“Our aim is that the people of Alicante and all those who visit us can enjoy our beaches and coves in the best conditions, which every year deserve the blue flag,” Villar said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.