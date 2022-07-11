Boris Johnson refuses to name preferred replacement as Prime Minister

By Tom Hurley • 11 July 2022 • 14:52

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to throw his backing behind any of the politicians that want to replace him as PM.

Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7 following a string of cabinet resignations and pleas for him to stand down says he will not publicly back anybody looking to become the new Prime Minister.

Eleven Conservative MPs have said they are planning a bid to take over leadership of the party, and therefore follow Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Visiting the Francis Crick Institue in London on July 11, Johnson spoke to the media for the first time since announcing he would quit as both Conservative leader and Prime Minister.

When asked by a reporter who would he would be backing to replace him as Prime Minister, Johnson refused to support any of the 11 candidates.

“I wouldn’t want to damage anybody’s chances by offering my support,” he said.

The outgoing PM who will stay in his position until a new leader is decided upon by Conservative Party members insists that he is focused on work and not on his future.

“I’m determined to get on and deliver the mandate that was given to us,” Johnson said.

“But my job is really just to oversee the process in the next few weeks, and I’m sure that the outcome will be good.”

“The more we focus on the people, on the people who elect us… The more we talk about the future that we’re trying to build, the less we talk about politics in Westminster, the generally happier we will all be.”

Johnson became Prime Minister by winning the Conservative Party’s leadership vote in July 2019 following the resignation of then -M Theresa May.

His time in Downing Street has been eventful, with Johnson facing the Covid-19 pandemic and dealing with a string of scandals from his government.

