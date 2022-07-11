Child proof your terrace

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 9:15
Image - flowers on terrace: Alex Tihonov/shutterstock.com
One way of making sure your kids can play safely is to move any flowerpots or stands out of the way. This will prevent excited little ones from running into them and knocking them – and themselves – over.
It’s also a good idea to make sure the railings of your terrace are high enough so that little ones can’t lean too far over by accident. Why not decorate the railings with plants and foliage which will prevent any cheeky little climbers from any potential accidents. It’ll also make your terrace look colourful and pretty for summer.
This also goes for outdoor furniture. Make sure its placed away from railings so as not to be used as a useful step up into dangerous territory!
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
