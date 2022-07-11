Child proof your terrace

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 9:15

Image - flowers on terrace: Alex Tihonov/shutterstock.com

With schools breaking up for summer, it means your little ones will be running around the house more. While it’s great to see them play, it’s also important make sure your terrace is child-proof to prevent any accidents during the school holidays!

One way of making sure your kids can play safely is to move any flowerpots or stands out of the way. This will prevent excited little ones from running into them and knocking them – and themselves – over.

It’s also a good idea to make sure the railings of your terrace are high enough so that little ones can’t lean too far over by accident. Why not decorate the railings with plants and foliage which will prevent any cheeky little climbers from any potential accidents. It’ll also make your terrace look colourful and pretty for summer.

This also goes for outdoor furniture. Make sure its placed away from railings so as not to be used as a useful step up into dangerous territory!

