Coleen Rooney ‘hates’ America. Is Wayne going alone after agreeing football deal?

It was confirmed on Monday, July 11, that she has no desire to return.

Less than three weeks after resigning as manager of Derby County Wayne Rooney looks set for a return to Major League Soccer as a head coach. The former Derby County boss is set to become the manager of D.C. United after reportedly “agreeing on terms” with the Major League Soccer side. D.C. United is a professional soccer club based in Washington, D.C., USA, that competes in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer which is the top tier of American soccer.

A source close to Coleen told the MailOnline: “She’s made her views clear to Wayne.”

“There’s no way she will want to go to Washington. The last time, she absolutely hated it there.”

“She doesn’t want to live outside the North West of England, never mind live in Washington again.”

“The family is more settled than it’s ever been. They have four kids who are all in school and all of Coleen’s family live close to her.”

“There’s no way that she’d want to give all of that up to go and live in a place she hates,” the source added.