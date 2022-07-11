Combatting the Cost of Living Crisis

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 11:58
Image - Cost of Living Crisis: Denys Kurbatov/shutterstock
Try reviewing your finances and check your monthly outgoings. By reviewing your spending, you can make small changes here and then which quickly add up and help you save.
A different insurance provider could also be cheaper than the one you’re with. By shopping around a bit when it comes time to renew your contract you could end up with a cheaper deal somewhere else, particularly because a lot of insurance companies offer first time customer deals.
It’s also worth checking that you’re not paying for any subscriptions or memberships that you maybe forget about each month until the money clears from your account. Are you signed up to anything that you could definitely do without?
Likewise, if you have any existing debts on credit cards for example, there are options to refinance these repayments which could make them cheaper.
Our last tip is to check your mortgage as this tends to be a large part of your outgoings. Making sure you’re on the cheapest deal and considering re-mortgaging rather than having to move home could be one of the biggest monthly savings.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.