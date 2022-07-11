Combatting the Cost of Living Crisis

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 11:58

Image - Cost of Living Crisis: Denys Kurbatov/shutterstock

Due to the cost of living crisis, many people are struggling to make ends meet and are worrying about budgeting, finances and saving. Here are some ways to make your money go further.

Try reviewing your finances and check your monthly outgoings. By reviewing your spending, you can make small changes here and then which quickly add up and help you save.

A different insurance provider could also be cheaper than the one you’re with. By shopping around a bit when it comes time to renew your contract you could end up with a cheaper deal somewhere else, particularly because a lot of insurance companies offer first time customer deals.

It’s also worth checking that you’re not paying for any subscriptions or memberships that you maybe forget about each month until the money clears from your account. Are you signed up to anything that you could definitely do without?

Likewise, if you have any existing debts on credit cards for example, there are options to refinance these repayments which could make them cheaper.

Our last tip is to check your mortgage as this tends to be a large part of your outgoings. Making sure you’re on the cheapest deal and considering re-mortgaging rather than having to move home could be one of the biggest monthly savings.

