By Matthew Roscoe • 11 July 2022 • 10:49

Common Kestrel egg watch in Riviera del Sol Mijas. Image: Monette Benedict

THE Common Kestrel is often seen here in Andalucia, hovering above us in its hunt for prey.

Last year, a pair nesting nearby Riviera del Sol lost some of their chicks to gulls, so reader Monette Benedict built a nest box to offer them protection.

She set up a trail camera, which enabled safe viewing without disturbing the Kestrels.

6 eggs were laid! Kessie the male supplied the female with regular deliveries of prey while she brooded.

Four eggs hatched successfully but two eggs were infertile and Monette later removed them. Kestrel chicks grow very quickly and their beautiful feathers started coming through around two weeks later, replacing the fluffy down.

Soon the chicks discovered their garden, a patch of earth right in front of their nest box, which gave them a perfect view of the valley; their future hunting ground.

To have the privilege of Kestrels breeding on her ‘doorstep` has been a truly amazing experience for Monette. Hopefully, this year’s successful breeding will encourage the Kestrels to return next year!

More can be seen on Monette’s YouTube channel.

