Cool down your cat

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 10:21
Image - cat with watermelon: Amaterasu Khmara/shutterstock
Watermelons are a big hit amongst cats. Make sure to deseed the fruit before you give it to your kitty and make sure not to give them too much as melons contain sugar which can make your cat ill in excess.
Ice cubes are also great as a plaything for your feline friend and a way for them to cool down. The best part, it’s also free! Endless refreshing fun for your cat. Likewise, cats can play and eat frozen peas if you put a few on the floor and let them have their fun.
As with humans, it’s almost important for your cat to retreat to shade during the hottest hours of the day. Garden furniture placed strategically for your cat to rest behind is a good idea. You could also have a bowl of water readily available for them to stay hydrated.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
