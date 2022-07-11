Costa Blanca’s Santa Pola now has defibrillators on all beaches

All beaches with lifeguard service have defibrillators and qualified personnel to use them confirmed Diario de Alicante on Monday, July 11.

On Levante Beach, next to the adapted bathing area, there is a medicalised ambulance equipped with monitors, treatment equipment, material for taking vital signs, collars, vacuum mattress, splints, secretion aspirator and oxygen, amongst other items.

In addition, the service has a rapid intervention vehicle, also equipped with material with the capacity to go urgently to any point on the beaches of Santa Pola.

Angel Piedecausa, the Councillor for Beaches, said: “We hope that lifeguard services have to intervene as little as possible.

“But we have teams ready on all beaches to assist swimmers who may have any indisposition both in the sea and on the sand, and a vehicle for immediate intervention.”

Angel added,” In addition, the rapid response ambulance can be at any point of Santa Pola’s beaches in less than 5 minutes”.

During this summer, with the aim of improving the lifeguard service, a centralised telephone has been set up for bookings at the adapted bathing services, accessible points and special areas.

The services are located on Levante Beach and Gran Playa.

For queries or booking call (+34) 722 679 850.