By Anna Ellis • 11 July 2022 • 19:00
Covid restrictions could return says UK Health Minister. Image: FrankHH/Shutterstock.com.
Lord Syed Kamall (British politician and academic who currently serves as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Innovation at the Department of Health and Social Care) said the extortionate free lateral flow testing scheme could return as he raised the prospect of face masks also making a comeback according to the Mail.
Both the testing scheme and the masks were axed in April as part of No 10’s ‘living with Covid’ plan.
Upon hearing the news people were quick to blast the thought of covid restrictions.
One posted on Twitter: “Just had enough of this now, the thought of this madness coming back is just horrifying.”
“Feel so sorry for kids that are going to be forced back into muzzles in this scorching heat.”
Another said: “Like before, I’ll ignore everything.”
“The only difference if the regime brings back restrictions to their slaves is that I’ll be more open & brazen about my defiance.”
Another comment read: “The reason the NHS is in a mess is because of lockdowns 😡”
“Half the bloody hospitals were empty, nurses doing Tik Toks, nightingale hospitals built and for what?”
“All show”
“Not a chance I’m complying – we need to move on and rebuild the economy not destroy it more”
