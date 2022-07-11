Date confirmed and announced for naming new Conservative party leader

By Chris King • 11 July 2022 • 22:34

Image of Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee. Credit: https://www.grahambrady.co.uk

The date on which the new leader of the Conservative party will be announced has been confirmed as September 5.

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, confirmed today, Monday, July 11, that the name of the new leader of the Conservative party will be announced on Monday, September 5, according to dailymail.co.uk.

He also laid out the way in which the next leader will be chosen. All nominations must be received by the closing date of Tuesday, July 12. Each candidate must be backed by a minimum of 20 supporters. This total includes their proposer and seconder. Both the proposer’s and seconder’s names will be made public.

The first ballot will then take place on Wednesday, July 13. To progress from the first ballot, candidates must secure a minimum of 30 votes from their Tory party colleagues. A second ballot will then be held on Thursday, July 14.

Only two candidates can be in the final ballot. After the second ballot has taken place, if the field has not been narrowed down to just those two, then it is believed a further ballot would take place on Monday, July 18.

When confirming the announcement of the new leader would take place on September 5, Sir Graham did not mention when the final vote would actually take place.

___________________________________________________________

