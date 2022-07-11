Shock as 4chan apparently cracks Hunter Biden’s phone password and leaks everything Close
Demands for investigation into Boris Johnson’s private meeting with an ex-KGB spy

By Chris King • 11 July 2022 • 0:44

Image of Boris Johnson. Credit: Fredric Legrand- COMEO/shutterstock.com

Labour ministers are demanding a full investigation into a private meeting between Boris Johnson and a former KGB spy in 2018.

Calls have been made for a full investigation after Boris Johnson admitted to having a private meeting with a former Russian KGB agent. This meeting allegedly occurred just one month after the Salisbury Novichok nerve agent attack had taken place on British soil, as reported today by Sky News.

Speaking during an interview on the Sky News programme Sophy Ridge On Sunday earlier today, Sunday, July 10, Yvette Cooper the Labour Home Secretary claimed that Mr Johnson had shown “careless disregard for national security”.

The meeting in question had taken place in Italy on April 28, 2018, between Boris Johnson and Alexander Lebedev. Johnson admitted that he had ‘certainly’ met the Russian oligarch and former Evening Standard proprietor unaccompanied.

Last week, ministers in the Commons revealed how ‘as required’, Mr Johnson had reported his meeting to officials. Within minutes though, they issued a clarification which stated that the then Foreign Secretary ‘thinks’ that he told civil servants about his meeting with the former Russian spy.

Their meeting in Italy came after the poisoning incident in Salisbury which President Vladimir Putin vehemently denied Moscow had any involvement in. Yvette Cooper told Sophy Ridge that she believed Mr Johnson’s meeting with such a person without any officials present was both “irresponsible” and “unthinkable” in view of what had happened one month previously.

When Labour MP Justin Madders had brought the meeting up in the Commons and asked for clarification, he was accused by Dominic Raab of talking ‘total nonsense’.

This revelation has only added fuel to the demands for Boris Johnson to vacate No10 Downing Street as soon as possible. Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader tweeted @Angelarayner that along with Yvette Cooper, they have written a letter demanding immediate action be taken.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

