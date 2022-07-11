Demands for investigation into Boris Johnson’s private meeting with an ex-KGB spy

By Chris King • 11 July 2022 • 0:44

Labour ministers are demanding a full investigation into a private meeting between Boris Johnson and a former KGB spy in 2018.

Calls have been made for a full investigation after Boris Johnson admitted to having a private meeting with a former Russian KGB agent. This meeting allegedly occurred just one month after the Salisbury Novichok nerve agent attack had taken place on British soil, as reported today by Sky News.

Speaking during an interview on the Sky News programme Sophy Ridge On Sunday earlier today, Sunday, July 10, Yvette Cooper the Labour Home Secretary claimed that Mr Johnson had shown “careless disregard for national security”.

A chemical attack by Russian agents on UK soil. Yet Boris Johnson chose to meet a former KGB agent without officials & security. National security should always be Govt top priority We need investigation into this serious security breach. Conservatives must not cover it up pic.twitter.com/YxLvjlQJhn — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) July 10, 2022

The meeting in question had taken place in Italy on April 28, 2018, between Boris Johnson and Alexander Lebedev. Johnson admitted that he had ‘certainly’ met the Russian oligarch and former Evening Standard proprietor unaccompanied.

Last week, ministers in the Commons revealed how ‘as required’, Mr Johnson had reported his meeting to officials. Within minutes though, they issued a clarification which stated that the then Foreign Secretary ‘thinks’ that he told civil servants about his meeting with the former Russian spy.

Their meeting in Italy came after the poisoning incident in Salisbury which President Vladimir Putin vehemently denied Moscow had any involvement in. Yvette Cooper told Sophy Ridge that she believed Mr Johnson’s meeting with such a person without any officials present was both “irresponsible” and “unthinkable” in view of what had happened one month previously.

When Labour MP Justin Madders had brought the meeting up in the Commons and asked for clarification, he was accused by Dominic Raab of talking ‘total nonsense’.

When @justinmadders asked Dominic Raab whether Boris Johnson met former-KGB agent Alexander Lebedev without officials or security he was accused of talking “total nonsense”. But that was a lie. The Deputy PM must now apologise and correct the record.pic.twitter.com/p7r2facTgH — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) July 10, 2022

This revelation has only added fuel to the demands for Boris Johnson to vacate No10 Downing Street as soon as possible. Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader tweeted @Angelarayner that along with Yvette Cooper, they have written a letter demanding immediate action be taken.

Lebedev is an ex-KGB agent. Known close links to the Kremlin. Investments in Crimea. Sanctioned by Canada. Boris Johnson now admits he met him without officials or security as Foreign Secretary.@YvetteCooperMP and I have written to the Minister to demand immediate action. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/ZQ7iPUgzS1 — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) July 10, 2022

*️⃣ full investigation into the security risks and disclosure of sensitive information. *️⃣ provision of the intelligence agencies’ assessment of the security implications. *️⃣ ministerial transparency declarations – including the unidentified ‘guest’ who accompanied Johnson. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/ak1uH0dXHz — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) July 10, 2022

If the Prime Minister breached national security, he must leave office immediately and face the full consequences of the law. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/mIUDInaTqb — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) July 10, 2022

