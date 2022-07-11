Dénia’s new HCB private hospital is open for business

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 July 2022 • 23:18

HCB hospital Denia - Image HCB

Dénia’s new HCB private hospital is officially fully open for business after a few days of limited operation to allow staff and equipment to bed in.

Monday, July 11 marks the first day of a fully operational HCB Dénia with its 24-hour emergency services, specialist services, GPs and radiography section.

To commemorate the full opening of the hospital General Manager Dr Ana Paz Brown thanked the staff for their efforts in making the hospital a reality, singling out everyone from cleaners to pharmacists to specialists to maintenance and IT technicians.

Initially, services will be limited in each area slowly rising to full capacity once the safety of patients can be guaranteed. Once that stage has been achieved the entire surgical block and intensive care unit (ICU) will be opened.

So for now the volume of patients will be limited, but will according to HCB be operating at close to full capacity by the end of the year, with the unit looking to emulate the international success of the group’s renowned Benidorm hospital.

The new facility is 6,500 square metres in size and can accommodate more than 40 medical services in addition to the usual hospital, outpatient and emergency services. In total there are 54 beds, 18 medical consultation rooms along with seven ICU beds. The building also houses cafeterias, and rehabilitation and physiotherapy rooms.

Perhaps most importantly for patients, there is ample parking at Dénia’s new HCB private hospital.

