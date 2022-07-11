Els Poblets duo win ballet gold at the Dance World Cup

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 July 2022 • 22:30
Elias and Pablo Fahle Diego - Image Dance World Cup
The brothers, who picked up the gold medal in the duo section on Sunday, July 10 returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome from family, friends and locals.
The pair are well known locally having achieved success at last year’s competition where they picked up silver and bronze medals, but this year is the one everyone is talking about with Elias also taking the gold in the individual ballet, silver in neoclassical dance and bronze in a neoclassical quartet.
Pablo also achieved gold in his neoclassical dance individual and in the contemporary discipline.
The Els Poblets Town Council have congratulated their beloved sons, who have brought fame and international recognition to the village.
The Dance World Cup attracts competitors from more than 70 countries across the globe, with more than 125, 000 youngsters aged between four and 25 competing to make the finals.
The Els Poblets duo not only won ballet gold but brought back six medals in total making them kings of the Dance World Cup 2022.
