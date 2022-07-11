Ex-footballer Gary Linekar makes sly dig at tennis champion

BREAKING: Ryanair flight from Cadiz's Jerez Airport to London Stansted diverted due to 'emergency' Close
By Anna Ellis • 11 July 2022 • 13:33

Ex-footballer, Gary Lineker, makes sly dig at tennis champion. Image: Cubankite/Shutterstock.com

Novak Djokovic who won the men’s Wimbledon on Sunday, July 10, has been on the receiving end of Gary Lineker’s derision.

The tennis star gained his seventh Wimbledon title.

Speaking shortly after the win, former footballer Lineker took to Twitter in order to make a sly dig at Novak Djokovic.

His post read: “Congratulations to the brilliant Novak Djokovic who finally wins a court battle against an Australian.”

His comments were referring to Djokovic being deported from Australia after failing to overturn the decision to cancel his visa over a row that was centred on the fact the tennis star hadn’t had the Covid-19 vaccine.

Under Australia’s immigration laws 34-year-old Djokovic cannot be granted another visa for three years.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he could be allowed entry sooner under the “right circumstances”.

“[The ban] does go over a three-year period, but there is the opportunity for them to return in the right circumstances and that would be considered at the time.”

But not all Gary’s followers were in agreement with his comment.

One tweeted: “Wrong because he’s beaten two Aussies in this tournament.”

“Wrong because he won a court appeal in Australia and it was overturned by politicians.”

Another said: “And still has his principles intact. Lots of people could learn a lot from him.”

