By Laura Kemp • 11 July 2022 • 11:16

Exclusive interview: A hopeful future for street children through Amani Centre for Street Children

The issue of street children, particularly since the Covid pandemic and the recent significant rise in the cost of living, is an increasing concern in Tanzania. We spoke with a member of staff from a local Tanzanian organisation, Amani Centre for Street Children, about the difficulties surrounding the issue of street children and how people around the world can get involved and help.

With three centres dedicated to helping street children in Africa, since 2001, Amani Children’s Home has been a haven of peace and safety for the most vulnerable children who have been left homeless due to poverty and abuse. Amani’s goal is to stop this and to create a path for each child that leads to a future filled with hope.

Speaking with Janet Agaba, a member of staff at the Amani head office in Moshi next to the imposing Mount Kilimanjaro, she explained the process of rescuing these extremely vulnerable children: “We used to be out on the streets every night, looking for children and speaking with children on the streets to try to find out how they have ended up homeless.”

“We really need more donations because the Covid pandemic hit us really hard and we now only have the funds to go out onto the streets twice a week. After our social workers build up a relationship of trust over time with children we find on the streets, we then bring the children to our centres to feed them, clothe them, give them a safe place to stay and – most importantly – we get them enrolled in education.”

Janet explained how these children are fearful. They do not want to engage with the social workers at first and it is extremely important to build up a trusting relationship. These children have been living in homes where they have been victims of abuse, some of the very young girls have been victims of sexual abuse, meaning they don’t even know how to trust adults. The patriarchy in Africa is also a huge issue for young girls, women do not have the same rights as in Western countries and it is actually the males who become a child’s guardian, leaving them vulnerable to abuse.

The children are usually found begging for money or food, sometimes sleeping in boxes in the doorways of shops or shacks – something that is unimaginable in the rainy season. The Amani centres are used for boarding these children and, not only giving them a place of safety, but also a place where they have clean clothes, proper food and access to important education so that they can thrive as adults.

That’s why Amani needs donations. Currently, there are Friends of Amani organisations in the UK, the USA, the Netherlands and Germany, however, the operational costs are vast. The caring staff need to earn a salary and the costs of running the electricity, water and other necessities take away from the donations going towards educating the children.

Janet told us some success stories of this amazing organisation: “Last year we had our first former street child graduate from university. The centre took care of him until he graduated and it is amazing to see. When we have a new child come into the centre, we fast-track their education to get them up to speed, enrol them into normal school and pay the fees. Without this, they will stay on the streets and be forced into child labour or, sometimes, worse.”

“A big factor is that we also try and contact the children’s families as we believe it is important for them to have people close to them. We offer them counselling and try to find out their cause for running away from their home or the reasons for why they live on the streets. We look for a relative they can be safe with and facilitate communication between the family members.”

“With the children’s meals costing just $3 per day, it is easy to see how far a $20 donation could help the centres and lead to the rescue of many more of these vulnerable children.”

