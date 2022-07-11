Farewell flaky face

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 11:03

Image - Aloe Vera: Pixel-Shot/shutterstock

Oh summer. The hot temperatures, glorious sunshine and mellow evenings. What a shame then, when dry skin symptoms which occur most commonly in the winter months persist into the warm weather. A lot of people don’t know that dry summer air can aggravate dry, flaky skin conditions just as much.

To keep your skin glowing and hydrated this summer, make sure you lather on the sun cream before going out to soak up some rays. That tan may take a bit longer, but the protection from further skin damage caused by UV rays is well worth the extra few hours you may have to spend lounging around outside.

If you do get sunburnt, make sure to get a cooling moisturiser on the burnt area as soon as you can. Aloe vera is great for rehydrating your dried out skin and to prevent peeling.

After hours spent tanning, you may fancy a refreshing dip in the pool. Make sure when you get out to shower immediately as the chemicals in chlorine can also strip your skin of its much needed moisture, leaving it dry and chalky.

