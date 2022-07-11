Former professional footballer and TV personality wife to announce split

Rumours were rife of a split in February and the couple was quick not only to deny the rumour but also to reprimand all those who had dared to launch the news without verifying the sources.

Above all the couple’s concern was that are children involved would read falsehoods about their parents according to Vanity Fair.

At the time Ilary said: “I have heard so many stories about myself and my family. This is not the first time it has happened to hear such fake news.”

“I appeal to all of you who write all these things, be careful because there are children involved and children must be respected.”

“And frankly I’m really tired of having to deny it,” she added.

“Ever since I got engaged to Francesco, it has always happened and such news has been circulating.”

“It was a media furore that lasted a total of three days. Then it faded, it was really disgusting.”

“The thing that was shameful was that the national newspapers took the news for certain and made a big d**k of themselves,” she added.

The rumours of a split are rife again. A joint announcement is expected to be published at some point on Monday, July 11.

If that is the case it will confirm the rumours that the Totti couple has spent denying in the winter.