Four jet-skis washed up in Catral (Alicante) 20 kilometres from coast

By Linda Hall • 11 July 2022 • 12:14

CATRAL: Four jet skis abandoned there, 20 kilometres from the coast Photo credit: Escapada Rural

FOUR jet skis have been dumped in Catral, 20 kilometres from any beach.

They turned up at the old Cimbel shooting range, privately-ownded land in a marshy area that has become an improvised rubbish tip over the years.

Environmentalist group, Friends of the South Alicante Wetlands (AHSA), have regularly complained about the accumulation of rubbish. So too has Moises Cruz, an opposition councillor at Catral town hall and also secretary of the Defence of the Huerta platform.

The abandoned shooting range where the shells of the four jet skis have appeared is part of the wetlands protection area, Cruz explained to the provincial Spanish media.

It is now up to the authorities to trace the owners of the jet-skis, which are registered by the Alicante maritime district. If located the owners will have to clean up the area, although without the tangible proof of photos or a video taken when they dumped the jet skis, there is little that the Policia Local or Guardia Civil can do.

