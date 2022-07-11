French Caribbeans live until they’re 100

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 12:45
Image - 100: Lukas Gojda/shutterstock
73.58% of the female population and 26.42 percent of men living to centenarian age. This is quite a bit older than the worldwide average life expectancy of 73.4 years old.
However, inhabits of Guadeloupe, a French region in the Caribbean, are not the only ones who’ve shown signs of ageing longevity.
Close behind, with 71 centenarians per 100,00 population was Barbados, followed by Martinique with 63 centenarians for 100,000 and both Japan and Uruguay with 62 per 100,000.
In Lottie’s research, Spain came in joint 12th place with Curacao and Cuba.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
