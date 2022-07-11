By Matthew Roscoe • 11 July 2022 • 6:00

Great British athlete Ottilie Quince completes bike tour from Bedfordshire to Mallorca. Image: O Quince

OTTILIE QUINCE, a British gold medalist in cycling, completed an epic bike tour that took her from Bedfordshire, UK to Spain’s Mallorca.

Quince is the owner of OQ Service Course in Puerto Pollenca, in the North of Mallorca and a cyclist for Great Britain.

She started cycling after being told she could no longer play football after a life-saving kidney transplant with a kidney from her Mum.

Not one to sit and feel sorry for herself, Ottilie Quince won 11 World, six European and 18 British gold medals representing Great Britain at the World Transplant Games.

The epic journey, which raised money for UCARE (Urology Cancer Research and Education) and The Urology Foundation, was 21 days of riding, over 2,500 kilometres, through seven countries.

“With a day off every 7th/8th day, just like the pros do at Le Tour de France, La Vuelta et al,” Ms Quince said on her GoFundMe page.

“When I moved here to Mallorca back in 2015, I used to go back to the UK to Luton, Bedfordshire to visit my transplant regional hospital in Stevenage for my 2-3 monthly check ups, to check my kidney wasn’t rejecting,” she wrote.

“I used to joke that one day I would ride home, rather than fly. So this time that’s what I am going to do. I want to ride with as many people along the way as possible; Forrest Gump style.”

She said she was doing the cycle, despite her displeasure at riding long distances, to “prove no matter what health issues or chronic illnesses you have, you can achieve many amazing things. If you look after your health and well-being you can accomplish insurmountable goals in life.”

She added: “To try to say thank you to the incredible surgeons who saved me.

“To encourage others to exercise on a more regular basis.

“To ride home.”

Currently, the GoFundMe page is short of its target, however, there is still a chance to donate.

Please visit the GoFundMe page here.

