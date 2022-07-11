By Matthew Roscoe • 11 July 2022 • 11:47

Horror footage shows killer tree crushing man to death on Moscow's Ukrainian Boulevard. Image: Moscow Prosecutor's Office

A MAN died after being crushed by a falling tree on Moscow’s Ukrainian Boulevard. Video footage has been released by the prosecutor’s office in Russia’s capital city.

“On the evening of July 10, a tree fell on a man on Ukrainian Boulevard. He died on the spot,” the Moscow prosecutor’s office said.

Video footage captured by a nearby CCTV camera shows the man sitting a few metres from the tree and looking at his phone.

He is unaware of the strong gust of wind that uproots the tree and collapses directly onto him.

The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said that 10 people suffered injuries of varying severity due to the bad weather in Russia’s capital and were taken to Moscow hospitals.

The authorities are taking measures to eliminate the consequences of strong wind and rain, Sobyanin said.

Sobyanin said that thunderstorms are likely to keep striking the capital and “winds could reach 25 metres per second.”

This tragic accident comes after reports that a traditional Russian Cossack swordsman died during a freak accident while training.

Sergey Kapitonov, 57, a traditional Russian Cossack swordsman, known as an “ataman”, was killed accidentally during a training sabre fight.

Kapitonov, ataman of the Great Brotherhood of Cossack Troops of Russia and Foreign Cossack Troops, was practising sabre combat techniques alongside his friend in Istria, Russia.

Alexei Petukhov, 63, reportedly swung his sabre too hard at Kapitonov, striking him in the lower thorax, which killed him instantly.

