Madrid: Made for families

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 10:39

Image - Parquedel buen retiro: David Pereiras/shutterstock

Spain’s land locked capital is an urban paradise, but it’s not just for high powered professionals! Rich in culture and teeming with international schools and green spaces, it can also be a great place to raise a family.

If you’d like to live close to the city centre, there are plenty of family friendly neighbourhoods to choose from. Retiro is a delightful area with great schools and everything you need is in close proximity. There is also a large park called Parque del Buen Retiro which makes for a great family activity. The only downside is the high property prices.

Affordable Mirasierra is quite a residential area north of downtown Madrid and is a good compromise to enjoy city life without the extortionate house prices. Located between the city suburbs and the centre, Mirasierra has elements of countryside (it’s name literally translates to ‘look at the mountains’) as well as access to good public transport.

A little further out of Madrid’s city centre is the town of Pozuelo, which has the least unemployment in all of Spain. There is a wealth of international schools here and it is also home to La Finca, one of Spain’s most luxurious residential areas.

