Malaga National Police warn of massive new bank scam detected in recent days

Malaga Provincial Police Station of the National Police warned this Sunday, July 10, of an increase in the number of cases of bank fraud detected in recent days in the province of Malaga.

As they explained, the possible victims receive an SMS or mail, in which the bank supposedly notifies them of a problem with the cards or accounts. A link is included in the message, which the user is informed will quickly resolve the inconvenience by clicking on it.

As indicated by the National Police in a statement, once the person accesses this link, it apparently redirects them to the entity’s original page, “which turns out to be fake”.

This scam begins with mass mailings to bank customers, warning of a problem with one of their accounts or cards. The same message provides an “apparent and easy” solution, such as the aforementioned clicking the attached link to solve the problem.

After clicking the link, the cybercriminals redirect the user to a page that pretends to be that of their bank, but it is false. The ‘page’ requests the user to input their online passwords, but it lacks data.

For this, the scammers will contact the possible victim by telephone, posing as bank managers of the entity, “who will kindly help solve the problem. It will seem real, but it is not”, assures the National Police.

With this action: “The only thing they want is for users to provide them with the digital signatures that are used on the mobile, which they need to carry out the scam”.

This type of scam can lead a person to believe that it really is their bank since the SMS messages are stacked after real messages previously received from the entity. Something similar happens with phone calls. On the mobile screen, it may appear that the caller is from the bank, or its customer service department.

To avoid being a victim of this scam, the National Police urge people not to trust the messages received and not to click on the attached links. In addition, when receiving a phone call, they recommend not providing the keys or data that you use on your personal mobile.

If you receive these types of messages or calls, you should contact the trusted branch and “they will be able to check the facts, advise you accordingly, and notify the Police in the event of any fraud. Remember, your bank will never request your digital banking access data by phone, SMS message, or email”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.