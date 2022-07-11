By Matthew Roscoe • 11 July 2022 • 12:12

Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag faces backlash over captain decision. Image: Giannis Papanikos/Shutterstock.com

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly announced their captain for next season and the decision has received some mixed responses.

New boss Erik ten Hag, who has already faced a tough start to life at Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo failing to join up with the squad for early pre-season training, received some backlash on Monday, July 11 for his choice of club captain for next season.

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst wrote on Twitter: “Ten Hag confirms Maguire will retain the captaincy. #mufc”

Ten Hag confirms Maguire will retain captaincy. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 11, 2022

Manchester United legend Gary Neville backed the decision, writing: “Good!”

He added: “So the same United fans fuming with me for applauding the decision to keep Maguire as captain seem to be without knowing criticising the new manager for his decision. Maybe support Maguire and stop bullying him on here! The new manager obviously likes him.”

One fan replied: “Only if Maguire stepped up Gary. He never has once shown any leadership skills on the pitch and the unnecessary PR from his team just irks everyone more and more.”

Only if maguire stepped up Gary. He never has once shown any leadership skills on the pitch and the unnecessary PR from his team just irks everyone more and more. — abhi (@ab_bohara) July 11, 2022

“We all made a decision to back the manager. Maybe he felt changing the captain will disrupt the dressing room. If that’s what he want so be it,” another person said.

We all made a decision to back the manager. Maybe he felt changing the captain will disrupt the dressing room. If that's what he want so be it. https://t.co/ZMLUtauzwM — Privilege Mufc 🇾🇪 (@privilege_mufc) July 11, 2022

While another person wrote: “I feel like this was obviously going to happen but I will still cry and moan about it throughout the course of the season.”

I feel like this was obviously going to happen but I will still cry and moan about it throughout the course of the season. https://t.co/p7juF7fzKs — Michael (@michaelttfw) July 11, 2022

As previously mentioned, ten Hag has already suffered a Ronaldo headache.

However, Samuel Luckhurst said that the former Ajax boss has reiterated his desire to keep the 37-year-old.

“I spoke with him before this issue came up, I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk.

“That is between Cristiano and me, what I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together,” he said on Monday, July 11.

He added: “We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“I have read things but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.