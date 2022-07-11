Marbella registers the lowest unemployment figures in June for fourteen years

Accompanied by Councillor Cristobal Garre, she explained that the city, with more than 40,000 inhabitants, has the least unemployment in Andalucia , with a rate of 12.80 per cent in May, and close to 12.09 per cent in June.

The mayor highlighted that the data on economic activity “confirm the strength of Marbella to generate employment, attract investment, promote the growth of the self-employed, and the creation of companies”.

Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella announced on Wednesday, July 6, that the Malaga municipality has in 2022, registered the lowest unemployment in June for fourteen years, with 8,787 officially unemployed. That is 510 less than in May, and 4,402 less than in the same period of 2021.

In June, there have been 9,307 contracts, 1,662 more than in May, and 2,424 more than in the same month of 2021. The number of Social Security contributors has risen to 74,674 in May and reflects an increase of 2, 73 per cent compared to April, with 1,989 more. There is an increase of 12 per cent in the year-on-year comparison, compared to May 2021, with 8,411 more contributors.

“One of the most relevant and positive data is that which refers to the self-employed”, stressed Ms Muñoz. This figure reflects an increase of 10 per cent compared to May 2019. An additional 1,241 workers have been added, reaching in 2022 the highest figure in the history of the city with a total of 13,809. That places the city in second place in the ranking of the province.

Another Marbella record has been broken regarding the creation of companies. The number has gone from 18,522 in 2019 to more than 20,000 this year, 2,000 more companies than before the pandemic. That statistic placed the city sixth in the national ranking, surpassed by Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Sevilla, and Malaga, and is the first location that is not the capital of the province.

Opening licenses have also experienced growth since 2019, going from a total of 700 to over 1,100 in 2020 and 2021. This is a trend that is expected to continue in 2022 said the mayor, which means that three new businesses open every day in the city.

“The commitment we are making is to promote entrepreneurship since the cost of this process is completely free in Marbella”, added Ms Muñoz. “These data are very satisfactory and reflect that the actions that are being promoted in this area are giving results”.

“Although troubled times may lie ahead, the City Council will continue to implement measures that guarantee the generation of wealth and employment”, she assured.

