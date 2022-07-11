Meaning of the word ‘woman’ used to be self-evident says Bishop

Anglican Bishop of Gibraltar in Europe was put on the spot when answering a question posed to him at the General Synod in York on Sunday, July 10.

A lay member of the military asked the Bishop “What is the Church of England’s definition of a woman?”

Right Rev Robert Innes, responded, “There is no formal definition, which reflects the fact that definitions of this kind were regarded to be self-evident, as expressed in the marriage liturgy, until quite recently.”

The church “has started to address the complications linked with gender identification,” he added.

Right Rev Robert Innes posted about the General Synod on Twitter on Monday, July 11, but avoided mentioning the comment.

He simply posted: “In the Shambles with some of our diocesan reps after morning service in York Minister during the General Synod yesterday.”

In the Shambles with some of our diocesan reps after morning service in York Minister during the General Synod yesterday.#Synod. pic.twitter.com/d3bHiI7bgS — Robert Innes (@Bishop_Europe) July 11, 2022

Reverend Angela Berners-Wilson, the first woman to be ordained as an Anglican priest in 1994, admitted to The Telegraph that she wasn’t quite satisfied with the answer.

Reverend Angela said: “Men cannot have children, to state the blatantly obvious, is one of the things I do believe.”

Then added: “But I think we need to be extremely sensitive and perhaps re-examine our boundaries.”

