By Guest Writer • 11 July 2022 • 12:49

Rancapino Chico (in centre) will headline the event Credit: Rancapino Chico Facebook

MIJAS PUEBLO welcomes famous Flamenco Festival back after nearly three decades as the XIV festival is due to take place on Friday July 22.

Starting at 10.30pm in the Pueblo’s Miguel González Berral Auditorium thanks to the commitment of both the Mijas Council and the local Peñas (Flamenco clubs).

Prior to the main event, there will be a taster of the music in a unique enclave, El Compás de Mijas Pueblo, which will take place on July 20, at 9pm with singer Juan Ramos and guitarist Diego Morilla.

There will be three acts on July 22, starting with singers Isabel Guerrero, José El Perro and Ana Serrano Carlos Haro on guitar.

Next will be the turn of the company of José Antonio Rojas, who plays guitar to the voices of José Manuel Fernández and Antonio ‘Canito’ with support by the Tatiana Cuevas dancers.

Closing the festival with a flourish will be leading flamenco artist, Alonso Núñez, better known as Rancapino Chico, who will be accompanied on guitar by Antonio Higuero and clapping by Edu Gómez and Luis de Pijot.

Admission is free until capacity of the Auditorium is reached.

Announcing the festival, Mayor Josele González said, “Mijas is the cradle of flamenco, which is why at the beginning of the 80s a flamenco festival was promoted that gained great importance and that was carried out uninterruptedly until 1995.

“This month, almost thirty years later, we return to it again with its fourteenth edition because Mijas continues to be a municipality that is closely linked to flamenco and culture“.

