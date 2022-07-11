By Tom Hurley • 11 July 2022 • 21:59

Olympic medalist almost blinded in HORRIFYING Los Angeles street attack. Image: Eugene Powers/Shutterstock.com

An Olympic silver medalist was nearly blinded in a HORRIFYING street attack in Los Angeles that left with broken bones in her face.

Kim Glass, who was an Olympic silver medal with the US volleyball team at the Beijing 2008 games, was viscously attacked shortly after enjoying lunch in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, July 9.

The Olympic athlete was getting into her car after meeting friends for lunch when she saw a man running towards her carrying something in his hand.

Glass, who was on the driver’s side of her vehicle, was then struck in the face by the man who threw the object at her from the pavement on the other side of the car.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram story, the Pennsylvania native said a man who appeared to be homeless her right eye with a metal projectile.

“As I was leaving lunch, I was outside saying goodbye to a friend and this homeless man ran up,” Glass said.

“He had something in his hand, he was on the side of the car in the street, and he just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes and as I go to tell my friend I think something is wrong with him, before I knew it a big metal bolt like pipe hit me.

“It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street,” she said.

Police were called to the scene and Glass was rushed to hospital to receive treatment for her wounds.

X-rays showed several bone fractures around her right eye and she also received stitches for cuts caused by the attack.

In an update to the incident on Sunday Glass revealed that doctors had told her she would not need surgery.

The Olympian also wrote that according to an optometrist, her retina was “solid” and advised people to “be safe out there” when in downtown Los Angeles.

