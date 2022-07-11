Property purchases prolonged due to cost of living crisis

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 15:08
People have been put off purchasing their perfect property for up to a decade.
Ever conscious of satisfying their living requirements, British buyers are no stranger to spending more than £5,000 more than the original asking price to make sure their home is perfect for them. Surprisingly, Gen Z were amongst those opting to spend almost £10,000 (£8,783) over on their dream home.
Property sites like Zoopla have proven to be extremely popular amongst 18-24 years trying to make sense of property prices and how much is realistically required to put down a deposit.
The report also revealed that potential buyers would rather a garden than a spare room, 47% of Brits in the report condemned “weird smells” as the biggest turn off when viewing a property.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
