Property purchases prolonged due to cost of living crisis

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 15:08

In a recent report published by conservatoryland.com, it was revealed that almost a third (28%) of buyers in Britain consider the cost of living crisis to have prolonged their plans to purchase a property.

People have been put off purchasing their perfect property for up to a decade.

Ever conscious of satisfying their living requirements, British buyers are no stranger to spending more than £5,000 more than the original asking price to make sure their home is perfect for them. Surprisingly, Gen Z were amongst those opting to spend almost £10,000 (£8,783) over on their dream home.

Property sites like Zoopla have proven to be extremely popular amongst 18-24 years trying to make sense of property prices and how much is realistically required to put down a deposit.

The report also revealed that potential buyers would rather a garden than a spare room, 47% of Brits in the report condemned “weird smells” as the biggest turn off when viewing a property.

