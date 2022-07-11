By Guest Writer • 11 July 2022 • 16:28

Christine Graf (in red) became the new president Credit: Rotary Mijas International

AS Rotary Mijas International finished its fifth year of friendship and Community Service, President Brian Bennetts handed over the chain of office to new President Christine Graf, the second lady President in Mijas Rotary’s short life time.

50 Rotary members and guests from three Local Rotary clubs representing 13 different nations gathered at La Sierra Restaurant, Cerrado del Aguila Golf in early July and listened to outgoing President Brian speak with passion on his year

He spoke about the support of local environmental groups including Mi Moana, World Ocean Day and the fantastic donation of over €7,300 Mijas International Rotary sent to Rotary Poland.

In that country, local clubs are unfortunately helping daily, mainly women and children’s refuges, find work, education, accommodation and even the basics of food and clothing on the European humanitarian front line.

Valerie Williams, friend of Rotary and her Simply Thriving group then very graciously supplemented Rotary’s donation with the wonderful sum of a further €710 collected at one of their enjoyable social afternoons.

New President Christine Graf accepted her new office in an emotional speech, where she set out her goals for the year ahead which included support for Community Projects both locally, where a few hundred Euros may save a life and internationally, joining with other Rotary partners to make a difference on a larger scale.

Behind the seriousness of these worthy community goals is a sense of fun, fellowship, smiles and friendship memories, that will last a life time.

The formal part of the evening concluded with a great meal, a display of traditional Flamenco from dance troop AMC Coras Y Danzas de Mijas and to round off the singer Layla took guests through her set of classic tunes, leaving many with sore feet the following morning.

Rotary Mijas International welcomes all adults and meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday at the La Sierra, Cerrado del Golf and if you would like more information, visit their Facebook page or WhatsApp Andy Wheaton on 0044 7872 613 891.

Thank you for reading ‘Rotary Mijas International finished its fifth year’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.