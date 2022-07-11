Russia a state sponsor of terrorism says Ukraine after apartment strike

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 July 2022 • 8:09

Russia should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism says Ukraine after another indiscriminate bombing campaign resulted in an apartment block being reduced to rubble leaving dozens trapped and at least 15 dead.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak said on Monday, July 11 that rockets had hit an apartment building in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. Announcing the strike he once again accused the Russians of undertaking another “another terrorist attack.”

He went on to make a call for Russia to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Rescuers were continuing overnight on Sunday to try and free those trapped after the rocket hit their apartment block on Saturday night. Using their hands and what equipment they have, locals and emergency services are continuing to sift through the debris in the hope that they can find more survivors.

Others continue this morning to search for what is left of their personal belongings, while some still dazed by events stand by watching the rescue operations seemingly unable to assist according to a Reuters report.

A local resident Ludmila told Reuters: “We ran to the basement, there were three hits, the first somewhere in the kitchen.

“The second, I do not even remember, there was lightning, we ran towards the second entrance and then straight into the basement. We sat there all night until this morning.” Another survivor, who gave her name as Venera, said she had wanted to save her two kittens.

“I was thrown into the bathroom, it was all chaos, I was in shock, all covered in blood.

“By the time I left the bathroom, the room was full up of rubble, three floors fell down. I never found the kittens under the rubble.”

Whilst Russia continues to refer to the invasion as a “special military operation” to demilitarise Ukraine and rid it of nationalists, the West has described the move as an imperial land grab and has accused his forces of war crimes.

Russia, which Ukraine says is a state sponsor of terrorism, continues to deny that it is attacking civilians.

