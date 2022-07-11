By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 12:47

Russia reveals combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces as of July 11 Credit: Vectorkel/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Defence Ministry revealed combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces, in a report on the progress of the “special military operation” in Ukraine, as reported on Monday, July 11.

Russia’s Defence Ministry revealed combat losses inflicted on Ukraine force as the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue their “special military operation” in Ukraine.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, US-supplied HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, M777 howitzers as well as 2S7 Pion self-propelled guns were destroyed by sea-launched high-precision Kalibr missiles near the village of Radushnoye, Dnipropetrovsk region.

High-precision ground-based weapons destroyed a temporary deployment point of the 118th Brigade of Territorial Defence of the AFU near the village of Chasov Yar, Donetsk People’s Republic.

As a result of the strike, over “three hundred nationalists were destroyed.”

As a result of targeted Russian air force strikes on “Nationalist battalion and foreign mercenary positions” in Kharkiv’s Basnyanskyi and Slobodskyi districts, some 250 militants and up to 25 armoured vehicles and vehicles were destroyed.

Russia’s MOD reported a critical situation in the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the AFU operating near Seversk.

The losses of this unit during combat operations amount to more than 70 per cent of its personnel. The brigade’s command deliberately misleads the relatives of the dead servicemen by registering them as missing or deserting.

High-precision weapons of the Russian Air Force destroyed overnight: the command post of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade near Artemivsk, Donetsk People’s Republic, AFU personnel and military equipment in 10 areas, including” the nationalist Aidar formation” near Kharkiv, as well as an armoury where over two hundred tons of foreign-made anti-tank missile systems and missiles were stored.

Operational and army aviation, missile troops and artillery hit: 27 AFU command posts, Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in 53 areas, as well as manpower and military equipment in 156 areas.

Destroyed: three ammunition depots near the settlements of Komsomolske and Partizanske in Mykolaiv region, as well as an Osa AKM surface-to-air missile system near the settlement of Seversk.

An Su-35S fighter aircraft of the Russian Air Force in the vicinity of the settlement of Bogatyr in the Donetsk People’s Republic shot down an Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force.

Additionally, Russian air defence assets shot down 12 shells of the Uragan multiple rocket launcher system in the areas of Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, Novodachne, Yubileynoye, Slovyanosbsk, Luhansk People’s Republic, Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson overnight.

A total of 243 aircraft, 137 helicopters, 1,506 unmanned aerial vehicles, 354 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,020 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 741 multiple rocket launcher vehicles, 3,132 field artillery and mortar guns, and 4,149 pieces of special military vehicle equipment have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.

The news follows Russia revealing combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces as of July 8.

