By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 14:14

Russia's "board of shame" with photos of soldiers who refused to fight Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Russia has reportedly put up a board of shame with soldiers who ran away from their combat positions in Ukraine, as reported on Monday, July 11.

Russia’s “board of shame” was put up after hundreds of Russian soldiers from the 205th separate motorised rifle Cossack brigade allegedly refused to take part in the war against Ukraine.

Photos of the board were shared on Twitter

1/2⚡️Hundreds of Russian soldiers from the 205th separate motorized rifle Cossack brigade refused to participate in the war against Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/pJFM1H3nE9 — Flash (@Flash43191300) July 11, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The news was reported by Ukrainian military blogger Anatoly Stefan on his official Telegram channel

“These bad Russians turned out to be smarter than others”, the blogger wrote and called the methods of the Russian army leadership “soviet”.

In addition to 30 photos of “deserters” on the board there is a whole list with almost 300 names of Russian “deserters”.

The 205th Separate Motorised Rifle Cossack Brigade (205 OMSBr, hr 74814) is a motorised rifle unit of the Russian Ground Forces, part of the 49th All-Arms Army of the Southern Military District.

It is stationed is the town of Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Territory.

The news follows reports of a traditional Russian Cossack swordsman dying due to a freak accident while training, as reported on Monday, July 11.

Sergey Kapitonov, a traditional Russian Cossack swordsman, known as an “ataman” was killed accidentally during a training sabre fight.

The 57 year-old local resident and ataman of the Great Brotherhood of Cossack Troops of Russia and Foreign Cossack Troops, was practicing sabre combat techniques alongside his friend in Istria, Russia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.