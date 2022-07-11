BREAKING: Ryanair flight from Cadiz’s Jerez Airport to London Stansted diverted due to ’emergency’

Ryanair staff will strike from July 12 to 15, 18 to 21 and 25 to 28 across Spanish airports.

The airline has bases in Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga which are likely to be affected by the action.

The strike announcement came fresh on the heels of Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s revelation that: “Flying is just too cheap for what it is. I find it absurd every time that I fly to Stansted, the train journey into central London is more expensive than the airfare.”

“It has been my doing [taking prices so low]. I made a lot of money doing it.”

O’Leary added: “But ultimately, I don’t believe air travel is sustainable over the medium term at an average fare of €40.”

“It’s too cheap at that. But I think, you know, it will still be very cheap and affordable at €50 and €60,” he said at the time.

This is a developing news story, we will continue to update you when more information is made available.

