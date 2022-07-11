BREAKING: Ryanair flight from Cadiz’s Jerez Airport to London Stansted diverted due to ’emergency’

Demands for investigation into Boris Johnson's private meeting with an ex-KGB spy Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 11 July 2022 • 13:05

ACCORDING to Flightradar24, the Ryanair flight from Spain’s Jerez Airport to London Stansted in the UK on Monday, July 11, has been diverted.

Although it is not clear yet what the emergency is, the Jerez-Stansted flight, which departed the airport in Andalucia’s Cadiz at 11.09 am, has been diverted to Bordeaux, France.

Geopolitical analysis Philip Ingram MBE, who recently paid tribute to the Queen on her platinum jubilee, noted on Twitter: “Looks like Ryan Air Flight to Stanstead has declared an emergency and is diverting to Bordeaux.”

Flightradar24 noted that the flight was due to arrive at the airport in Essex, UK at around 12.50 pm, however, the Boeing 737-8AS is now in France.

The news of the diversion comes after Ryanair announced fresh staff strikes in Spain after workers complained about working conditions and pay.

Ryanair staff will strike from July 12 to 15, 18 to 21 and 25 to 28 across Spanish airports.

The airline has bases in Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga which are likely to be affected by the action.

The strike announcement came fresh on the heels of Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s revelation that: “Flying is just too cheap for what it is. I find it absurd every time that I fly to Stansted, the train journey into central London is more expensive than the airfare.”

“It has been my doing [taking prices so low]. I made a lot of money doing it.”

O’Leary added: “But ultimately, I don’t believe air travel is sustainable over the medium term at an average fare of €40.”

“It’s too cheap at that. But I think, you know, it will still be very cheap and affordable at €50 and €60,” he said at the time.

This is a developing news story, we will continue to update you when more information is made available.

