Spain’s astounding private islands

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 10:32

Image - Tagomago: antonio2foto/shutterstock

Ever fancied your own private island to live out the life of luxury you’ve always dreamed of? Spain boasts a whole host of stunning private islands complete with the most luxurious villas and breath-taking views.

Get the yacht ready darling and crack open the champagne, this could be your new home.

Having recently been purchased by businessman Mathias Khun, Tagomago near Ibiza can be hired for £85,000 a week during summer and comes with 24 hour staff and regular helicopter transfers from Ibiza’s airport.

The Island of Sa Ferradura can also be rented out and is home to Ibiza’s most expensive house, complete with a 23-metre swimming pool, DJ space, a gym and a dance floor.

Known as Isla Mayor, Baron island on the Murcian coast has a little more history, having been owned by the Figueroa family for 5 generations. It has now been dedicated to ecology and sustainability and the protection of various bird species.

The island of Colom is owned by the Albufera de Grao Natural Park and has a lot of historical charm. It used to house a hospital to treat infectious diseases and had a rich mining and farming culture.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.