Spain’s low rates of property price increases

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 10:28

Image - Knight Frank

2022 could be your year to purchase that second home you’ve always dreamed of as a recent study by the Knight Frank house price index has revealed that Spain has one of the lowest rates of increasing house prices.

This places Spain in stark contrast to countries in North which have seen the highest increases in price led by the US and Canada.

House prices in Europe have also risen remarkably by 11.6% year-on-year in the first quarter of the Knight Frank house price index. Countries such as Turkey experiencing a 110% increase, the Chezch Republic seeing 25.9% rises and Slovakia not far behind with 22.1%. Much of these price increases have been triggered by economic inflation.

Whereas in Spain, whilst prices have increased, they are by a much milder 4.4%, like Italy which saw 4% increases.

By contrast, the only countries which saw a decline in house prices according to the study were Malaysia (-0.1%) and Morocco (-7.5%).

Knight Frank have also commented that “despite the increase in prices, the residential market continues to be in good shape”. Check out one of The Euro Weekly News’ ‘Moving To’ guides to decide where your new home abroad could be!

