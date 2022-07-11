The best Andalusian campsites

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 10:49
Image - Camping Laguna Playa
This wonderful variety makes Andalucia a popular holiday destination to visit again and again. And what better way to enjoy the climate than to ditch the hotels and camp beneath the stars?
If you’d love to wake up to views of breathtaking mountains, then you’ll love Camping Cordoba, located nearby the Natural Park of the Sierras de Cardeña and Montoro.
If you’d love to step out into impressive pines first thing in the morning, then Camping Pinar de San Jose, located in La Breña Natural Park. It is also only 1km from Trafalgar beaches, so you can have the best of both worlds.
And if you’d love to drift off to the sound of waves softly lapping against the shore, Camping Laguna Playa in the south-east of the Malaga province is just 50 metres from the seashore and the town centre of Torre del Mar is just 400 metres in the other direction.
