By Guest Writer • 11 July 2022 • 11:25

Reggaeton headliner from Puerto Rica Anuel AA Credit: Anuel AA

THE Reggaeton Beach Festival will stop off in San Pedro Alcantara on August 6 and 7 with a line-up of urban and Latin artists headed by Anuel AA.

The deputy mayor of San Pedro, Javier García, accompanied by event promoter, Tone Guimaraens, explained that this musical event, which expects more than 16,000 attendees in each of the days, “will premiere for public use the Finca de La Caridad, a property of more than 80,000 square metres recovered for the municipal heritage”.

Reggaeton is a music style that originated as Reggae en Español in Panama during the late 1980s and was then embraced by musicians in Puerto Rico.

It has been influenced by American hip hop, Latin American, and Caribbean music. Vocals include rapping and singing, typically in Spanish and is becoming increasingly more popular here in Spain.

This festival is the touring the country during the summer and will stop at 10 main tourist destinations, with San Pedro being one of them.

First conceived in 2017, but soon put on hold during the pandemic it is aimed at a family and young audiences aged between 16 and 30 and will run from noon until midnight on each day and as well as singers, there will be dance classes, food tricks, bars, water sports and other activities.

Entry costs €65 for the two days from https://reggaetonbeachfestival.com or from the San Pedro Post Office (Correos).

The line-up includes Anuel AA, Lunay, Blessd and Manuel Turizo plus a further nine artists confirmed so far.

