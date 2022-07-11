By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 11:12

Tragedy as traditional Russian Cossack swordsman dies in freak accident training Credit: Telegram/112

A traditional Russian Cossack swordsman has died due to a freak accident while training, as reported on Monday, July 11.

Sergey Kapitonov, a traditional Russian Cossack swordsman, known as an “ataman” was killed accidentally during a training sabre fight.

The 57 year-old local resident and ataman of the Great Brotherhood of Cossack Troops of Russia and Foreign Cossack Troops, was practicing sabre combat techniques alongside his friend in Istria, Russia, as reported by 112.

His 63-year-old friend Alexei Petukhov, reportedly swung his sabre too hard at Kapitonov, striking him in the lower thorax, killing him instantly, before emergency services were able to arrive.

A criminal investigation has been launched under “death by negligence.” According to initial reports Petukchov is fully cooperating with police and is currently under house arrest.

Investigators opened a criminal case under the article on causing death by negligence. Petukhov is now cooperating with the investigation and is under house arrest.

The news follows reports of top Russian businessman Yury Voronov, who had connections to Russian oil company Gazprom being found dead in a swimming pool near St Petersburg, as reported on July 5.

The body of the 61-year-old was allegedly found in his cottage in the village of Morskie Terasy near the Gulf of Finland.

The man was lying in a pool with his head shot, and law enforcers found a gun nearby. Who it belonged to is not yet clear.

