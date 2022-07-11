By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 20:01

Tributes pour in following the sudden death of Texas Rangers radio engineer Credit: Twitter @BabeLaufenberg

Texas Rangers radio engineer, Ted Nichols-Payne, died suddenly after collapsing in the parking lot of Globe Life Field on Sunday July 10.

The Texas Rangers radio engineer reportedly died at a hospital, following his collapse, aged 56.

Nichols-Payne had worked in Dallas for 31 years at a company named Audacy, previously CBS Radio.

Tributes flooded Twitter following the sudden death of the beloved Texas Rangers radio engineer:

“Ted Nichols-Payne was the best. Just an all around great guy. Blessed with heaps of wit, kindness, intelligence, expertise, and selflessness. He loved his family, and he made everyone in his sphere feel valued. He’s gone way too soon, and I’m going to miss him.”

“RIP, my friend.”

Another user tweeted:

“The news about Ted Nichols-Payne is a gut punch. A DFW radio legend is gone way too soon, and leaves a legacy of talent, patience and kindness, not to mention a wonderful family. RIP, buddy.”

One tribute read:

“Got off the river after fishing with my son. You look at your messages and you just sense it won’t be good news. And it wasn’t. Our beloved engineer for our Cowboys broadcasts, Ted Nichols Payne, died suddenly today. 56 years old and as gentle a soul as you will find. RIP,TNP”

The official Dallas Cowboys Public Relations Twitter account wrote:

“We were all deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Ted Nichols-Payne, long-time radio network engineer and friend to all that knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his three daughters, his friends and family and to the Audacy family.”

With one user answering:

“Prayers 🙏🙏🙏”

Another Twitter user posted: “ARLINGTON, Texas — Ted Nichols-Payne, the Texas Rangers’ radio network engineer for nearly 30 years, collapsed in the parking lot of Globe Life Field before Sunday’s game against Minnesota and died at a hospital. He was 56.”

